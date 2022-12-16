SC/ST representation at Secretary, Joint Secy level in Centre stands at 4% and 4.9%: Govt data in Rajya Sabha  

December 16, 2022 04:39 am | Updated 01:13 am IST

The representation of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) officers at the rank of joint secretary and secretary in the Government of India stands at 4% and 4.9% respectively, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question by Ram Nath Thakur of the Janta Dal (U), Minister of State Jitendra Singh said in a written reply, “Out of a total of 322 officers currently holding the posts of Joint Secretaries and Secretaries under Central Staffing Scheme in different Ministries/Departments, 16, 13, 39 and 254 belong to SC, ST, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and General category, respectively.”

Replying to another question by Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, the minister stated that as on January 1, per information received from 75 ministries and departments, the percentage of SC, ST and OBC officers in Group A posts is 13.21%, 6.01% and 18.07% respectively.

The reply said there is no reservation in promotion within Group ‘A’ posts and there is no reservation in promotion for OBCs. As regards filling up the posts of Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Secretaries of Government of India, the officers of various services participating under the CSS are considered for empanelment and retention to hold these posts. These posts are deputation posts and are not cadre posts of any service. “Out of the empanelled officers, those who give their option for deputation are considered for appointments in these posts,” it said.