August 09, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Supreme Court on August 9 adjourned the Umar Khalid bail hearing on a UAPA case as Justice P.K. Mishra recused himself.

Justice A.S. Bopanna, the leaded judge, has scheduled the next hearing before another Bench on August 17

Twenty people, who include activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to incite the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.