SC holds ‘piecemeal’ extensions given to ED Director illegal, invalid in law

July 11, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on July 11 held the back-to-back “piecemeal” extensions granted by the Centre to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and invalid in law”.

However, the Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai allowed Mr Mishra to continue in office till July 31, 2023 in order to facilitate a “smooth transition” of office to his successor.

The judgment said the Centre defied a mandamus given by the court itself in a judgment in September 2021 to not give Mr. Mishra any further extensions.

Instead, the court said, the government sat “in appeal” of a judicial direction and granted Mr. Mishra the one-year extensions in November 2021 and in 2022.

However, the judgment dismissed petitions challenging amendments made to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act and Delhi Special Police Establishment Act within months of the September 2021 judgment. These amendments had paved the way for the government to stretch Mr. Mishra’s tenure. The court said judicial review was necessary only if a law is proved arbitrary or a violation of constitutional or fundamental rights.

On the strength of these changes, the government had again given the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer his third extension in November 2022. He was to continue till November 18, 2023.

The petitions filed by Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, social activist and General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Mahila Committee Jaya Thakur had argued that the extensions affect “institutional independence”.

The court’s amicus curiae, senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan, had argued during the hearings that this case did not concern just one officer. He said the larger issue was to “protect or insulate the institution from the executive”.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, for one of the petitioners, had asked the court if “piecemeal extensions impinge on the independence of the person himself”.

“What is being done is the exact reverse of the fixity of tenure upheld in the statute itself… This shows the government telling the officer ‘unless you do my bidding…” Mr. Singhvi had submitted.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for petitioners, had exclaimed that “like this, he (Mishra) will go on till he is 95!”

Senior advocate Anoop Chaudhary, also for the petitioners, had said the extensions amounted to a “nullification of the court’s judgment”.

