ADVERTISEMENT

SC directs road safety committee to build framework in two weeks to monitor road safety

January 06, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed that urgent steps need to be taken to enforce Section 136A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Friday directed its committee led by a former apex court judge, Justice A.M. Sapre, to meet with the Road Transport Secretary within two weeks and work out a framework to mould State-specific guidelines for the electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety across States even as it acknowledged that speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents on Indian roads. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed its committee led by a former apex court judge, Justice A.M. Sapre, to meet with the Road Transport Secretary within two weeks and work out a framework to mould State-specific guidelines for the electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety across States even as it acknowledged that speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents on Indian roads.

A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed that urgent steps need to be taken to enforce Section 136A (electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The provision was introduced into the Act in 2019 to keep an electronic eye on errant drivers on national and State highways, roads, and urban cities across the country.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, for the Union, said the government has already framed Rules under sub-section (2) of Section 136A.

Section 136 (2) mandated the Centre to "make rules for the electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety including speed cameras, closed-circuit television cameras, speed guns, body wearable cameras, and such other technology".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior advocate K.V. Jain, the counsel for petitioner Rajaseekharan, said overspeeding has claimed innocent lives on the roads. Mr. Jain said Sections 215A and B provided the functions of electronic monitoring to the States and the formation of a National Road Safety Board in an advisory capacity. Moreover, road safety councils were to be set up at the national, State, and district levels.

Amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal said the focus ought to be and was on the "black spots" or accident-prone areas on roads where mishaps happen without the fault of drivers.

The court directed Justice Sapre to hold the preliminary meeting preferably within two weeks. The court asked Ms. Divan, Mr. Agarwal, and Mr. Jain to participate to give suggestions.

The Bench asked Mr. Agarwal to submit a report on the consensus reached during the meeting.

The court listed the case in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US