SC directs police to immediately register criminal cases and take action against hate speeches

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court, on October 21, 2022, directed the police authorities to suo motu and immediately register criminal cases and take action against perpetrators of hate speech without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It also directed that any delay on the part of the authorities would invite contempt of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in an order, directed that action should be taken against hate speeches irrespective of religion so that the secular nature of the nation is preserved.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy.