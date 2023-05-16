SC collegium recommends elevation of Prashant Mishra, Viswanathan as apex court judges

May 16, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Supreme Court Collegium, on May 16, recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Supreme Court senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan as judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mishra is ranked 21 in the All India seniority list of the judges of the High Court. He would represent the State of Chhattisgarh

The Collegium said Mr. Vishwanathan is eminently suitable to be appointed as judge of the Supreme Court, considering wide experience and profound knowledge.

Mr. Vishwanathan is a law graduate from Coimbatore Law College, Bharathiyar University and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu. He was designated a senior advocate in 2009.

If appointed, Mr. Vishwanathan would succeed Justice JB Pardiwala as the Chief Justice of India in August 2030 till his retirement on May 25, 2031.

Mr. Vishwanathan was born on May 26, 1966