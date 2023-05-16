ADVERTISEMENT

SC collegium recommends elevation of Prashant Mishra, Viswanathan as apex court judges

May 16, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Prashant Kumar Mishra is the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice and K.V. Viswanathan is a senior advocate of SC.

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

Supreme Court collegium, on May 16, elevated Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Supreme Court Collegium, on May 16, recommended Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Supreme Court senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan as judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mishra is ranked 21 in the All India seniority list of the judges of the High Court. He would represent the State of Chhattisgarh

The Collegium said Mr. Vishwanathan is eminently suitable to be appointed as judge of the Supreme Court, considering wide experience and profound knowledge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vishwanathan is a law graduate from Coimbatore Law College, Bharathiyar University and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu. He was designated a senior advocate in 2009.

If appointed, Mr. Vishwanathan would succeed Justice JB Pardiwala as the Chief Justice of India in August 2030 till his retirement on May 25, 2031.

Mr. Vishwanathan was born on May 26, 1966

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US