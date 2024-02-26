SC asks Coast Guard to ensure women officers get permanent commission

February 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 26 urged the Indian Coast Guard to ensure that women are granted permanent commission.

“Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, addressed Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre.

Mr. Venkataramani had pointed to functional and operational difficulties in granting permanent commissions to Short Service Commission Officers.

“You must have women on board,” Chief Justice Chandrachud stood firm, adjourning the case to Friday.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Indian Coast Guard officer Priyanka Tyagi seeking the grant of permanent commission to eligible women short-service commission officers of the force.

“You speak of ‘nari shakti’ [woman power]. Now show it here. You are in the deep end of the sea in this matter. You must come up with a policy which treats women fairly,” the court had observed in an earlier hearing.

It had wondered whether the Centre was adopting a “patriarchal approach” despite judgments upholding permanent commissions to women officers in the Armed Forces.

“Why are you being so patriarchal? You do not want to see the face of women in the Coast Guard… Now, the Coast Guard must come up with a policy,” the top court had said.

The court had frowned on the government’s suggestion to allow 10% women permanent commission, saying women were no “lesser beings”.

