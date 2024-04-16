SC appreciates steps taken by Railways to roll out Kavach anti-collision system

April 16, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 15 recorded the steps taken by the Railways to prevent train accidents, including the implementation of the indigenous anti-collision system Kavach, and acknowledged the measures taken by the Ministry.

“We appreciate the steps taken by the Railways,” a Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said, taking on record a status report filed by Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

The hearing was based on a petition filed days after the crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train in June last year near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha.

In February, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to file a status report on rail safety measures, including the Kavach system. Kavach, which literally means armour, was developed in 2002 by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with three Indian vendors.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan, on the Bench, had quizzed the government about news reports that Kavach had been “partly implemented in certain areas”.

At the time, Mr. Venkataramani had said there were “huge technical challenges involved”, and promised to include the details in a status report.

The petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari had sought the constitution of an Inquiry Commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the Odisha train accident of June 2, 2023. However, the court disposed of the petition on Monday.

