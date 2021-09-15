Sansad TV launched; Modi calls it new voice of Parliament

New Delhi

15 September 2021 22:12 IST

Combined channel will bring in synergy and economies of scale, says Venkaiah Naidu

Sansad TV, a news channel combining the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha TV, was launched on Wednesday at a function presided over by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla.

Calling the Sansad TV new voice of Parliament, the Prime Minister said this adds another important chapter to the parliamentary system. He said Parliament is not only about politics but it is about policy too. Actually, it is more about policy, he said.

Describing India as the mother of democracy, Mr. Modi also said democracy is not only a constitutional structure for the people of India, but spirit as well.

Mr. Naidu stressed on meaningful debates echoing people’s aspirations in Parliament and legislatures. Loud disruptive noise should not drown the voice of citizens, he said. He said debates should amplify concerns, clarify doubts and deepen shared understanding. “Debates in the legislatures throw up solutions to problems but disruptions only dissipate collective energies and delay the task of building a ‘new India’,” Mr. Naidu said.

He said a single channel for Parliament has become a reality after careful consideration of the recommendations of a committee set up in November 2019.

Much thought and preparation have gone into the merger of the Lok Sabha Television (LSTV) and the Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) channels, Mr. Naidu said.

The LSTV, which was the brainchild of former Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, has been functioning for 15 years and the RSTV for 10 years providing live coverage of the proceedings.

The new combined channel is expected to bring in synergy and economies of scale, he said.

It is significant that Sansad TV’s launch coincided with the International Day of Democracy, he noted.

When Parliament is in session, both channels will continue to operate as before bringing in the live telecast. But when it is in recess, only Sansad TV will be telecast.

Sansad TV CEO Ravi Capoor said at least 60 new programmes hosted by the likes of NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, economists Bibek Debroy, Amitav Sanyal, endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal and former Rajya Sabha MP Karan Singh among others have been planned.