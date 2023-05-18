ADVERTISEMENT

Sameer Wankhede gets protection from arrest for five days

May 18, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Wankhede has been summoned by the CBI on May 18. He is likely to appear before the CBI team in Mumbai.

ANI

Sameer Wankhede. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on May 17 granted protection from arrest (no coercive action) till May 22 to former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede with liberty to approach the Bombay High Court for further relief.

Mr. Wankhede had moved the Delhi High Court and stated that the allegations by the NCB against him were “false and misleading”. His plea sought a cross-FIR against Deputy Director-General, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh.

Counsel for the Delhi government argued that the plea should be raised before the Bombay High Court. The Bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan granted protection from arrest for five days and granted liberty to move the Bombay HC for relief.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 18. He is likely to appear before the CBI team in Mumbai.

The CBI has booked Mr. Wankhede for allegedly demanding ₹25 crore as a bribe for not implicating actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in a drugs case.

According to the CBI, an NCB team headed by Mr. Wankhede allowed people who were in possession of drugs on a cruise and the supplier to escape.

