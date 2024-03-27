Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from hospital

March 27, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital in New Delhi on March 27, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull.

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a "life-threatening situation".

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

