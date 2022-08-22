Russia detains Islamic State terrorist plotting suicide attack against ‘Indian leader’: Russian media

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State’s ringleaders as a suicide bomber, state-owned TASS news agency reported

PTI Moscow
August 22, 2022 15:41 IST

File image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia’s top intelligence agency said on August 22 that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber from a Central Asian country who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India’s leadership elite, Russia’s official media reported.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State’s ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while in Turkey, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

“The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed [by the Russian Federation] Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country, who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India’s ruling circles by blowing himself up,” the FSB reported.

The terrorist’s “ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative,” the Centre for Public Relations reported.

The FSB noted that the terrorist swore allegiance to the IS Emir (chief), after which he was instructed to leave for Russia, draw up the necessary documents and fly to India to commit this act of terrorism, the report said.

Dreaded terror group ISIS and all its affiliate organisations, responsible for a series of savage attacks and killings in Iraq and Syria, have been banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

