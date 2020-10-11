RSS chief prays at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA

11 October 2020 05:33 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had darshan of the presiding deity at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Saturday morning.

He was received with temple honours by Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu and priests, who chanted Vedic hymns and presented him a portrait of the Goddess, silk clothes and ‘prasadam.’

Tight security

The temple was kept out of bounds for ordinary devotees during Mr. Bhagwat’s visit for security reasons.

Mr. Bhagwat is scheduled to address a two-day ‘Pracharak Baithak’ at Nutakki village in Guntur district.