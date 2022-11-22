Rozgar Mela | PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 71,000 new recruits

November 22, 2022 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

As part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

Virtually addresseing the second round of Rozgar Mela (employment fair), where 71,000 new central government recruits were given joining letters at 45 locations across the country, Mr. Modi said employment opportunities in government and non government sectors are gradually increasing. “Youth are getting opportunities in their village and cities. The compulsion to migrate to cities has reduced and the youth are able to contribute to their area’s development,” the Prime Minister said.

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Mr. Modi on Tuesday also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

Earlier, in June, the Prime Minister had announced that 10 lakh existing central government vacancies will be filled by December 2023.

The Prime Minister's Office has said the drive is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Mr. Modi had in June asked various government departments and Ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

