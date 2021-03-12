Rollout of new labour codes likely after Assembly polls

NEW DELHI

Rules ‘ready’, say officials in Labour Ministry

The implementation of the four new labour codes, replacing 29 Central labour laws, is likely to take place after the ongoing State Assembly elections, according officials in the Labour and Employment Ministry.

An official said the rules framed under the four codes — on wages; occupational safety, health and working conditions; industrial relations; and social security — were “ready” to be rolled out “soon”. However, the implementation of the codes was “likely after the elections”.

The Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are scheduled for Aril and May, with results being declared on May 2.

The rules framed under the codes, which were passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2020, had been finalised, another official said. With labour being a subject in the concurrent list, States would also be framing their own rules, the official said, adding that it would be after the Central rules are notified.

Asked if the codes would be rolled out post the elections, Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra said he had “no comments”. Mr. Chandra had earlier said the Ministry would be ready with the rules before April 1. Now, he said the Ministry was “ready” for the implementation.

Under the new labour codes, gig and platform workers would be covered by social security schemes for the first time, unions going on strike would have to give a 60-day notice and companies with upto 300 workers, up from the existing 100, would not require prior approval for hiring and firing workers.