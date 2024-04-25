ADVERTISEMENT

Remotely piloted IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

April 25, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Jaisalmer

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported.

PTI

Indian Airforce’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft crashed near #Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. | Photo Credit: X/IAF

A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported, the IAF said.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie,' IAF said in a post on X.

"No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

