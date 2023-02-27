ADVERTISEMENT

Remarks against PM | SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3

February 27, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport in connection with his alleged remarks against PM Modi, made at a press conference on February 17 at Mumbai.

PTI

Congress leader Pawan Khera leaves after appearing before the Dwarka Court, in New Delhi on Feb 23 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police had last week arrested Khera in the case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam, that the state police wanted to file its reply.

Settling scores: On Congress leader Pawan Khera’s arrest

Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, also said that she will also be filing the response in the matter.

The bench took note of the submissions and fixed Mr. Khera’s plea for hearing on March 3 making it clear that the interim bail, granted to him on February 23, will remain in force till then.

Mr. Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi, made at a press conference on February 17 at Mumbai.

He was later granted bail by a Magisterial court here.

