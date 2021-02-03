Red Fort closed due to bird flu: ASI

NEW DELHI

03 February 2021 03:08 IST

The historical site was closed from January 19 after a sample taken from dead crows was found positive for avian influenza.

Red Fort would remain closed to the public until further orders after dead crows at the site were found to have bird flu,an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order said on Monday.

The historical site was closed from January 19 after a sample taken from dead crows was found positive for avian influenza. The ASI had ordered the site closed from January 19 till January 21. It remained closed till January 26 after that due to Republic Day celebrations, as is the norm every year. However, the closure was extended after violence broke out at Red Fort during the farmers’ rally on January 26.

The ASI order on Monday said the decision was taken on the basis of communication from the Central Delhi district magistrate in order to “control the spread of avian influenza in the Red Fort area, which is declared as an infected zone”.

Advertising

Advertising