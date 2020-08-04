Real estate firm ‘duping’ SBI: CBI recovers over Rs 50 lakh in cash from accused

New Delhi

04 August 2020 11:21 IST

The searches were carried out in Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru and Nagpur, the officials said.

The CBI has recovered over ₹50 lakh in cash during searches on Monday from one of the accused in a bank-fraud case against a real estate firm, who was recently booked by the central probe agency, officials said.

The agency has conducted searches at 11 locations in multiple cities after registering a case against the Nashik-based Sun Infrastructure Limited for causing a loss of around ₹23.86 crore to the State Bank of India, they said.

It is alleged that the company was involved in financial bunglings and diversion of the funds for purposes other than the loan conditions, they added.