Ramani verdict shows the way ahead for women journalists: IWPC

New Delhi

18 February 2021 15:34 IST

The Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) has welcomed the court verdict acquitting Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, whom she had accused of sexual harassment.

In a statement here, the IWPC commended the courage shown by Ms. Ramani and key defence witness and journalist Ghazala Wahab. “It is a vindication of us women journalists, who have forever protested sexual harassment and assault and shied away from unwelcome attention in the newsroom. All we want is a safe working space, so that we can hold the outside world to account; instead, we often find that the predators are within,” the statement said.

The IWPC, while applauding Ms Ramani, said that even at the height of the “Me Too” movement, only 20 women journalists decided to go public about their ordeal, “consumed by a misplaced sense of honour”. It hoped that the case would give courage to women journalists across the country who would emulate the example set forth by Ms. Ramani and Ms. Wahab.

Advertising

Advertising