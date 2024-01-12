Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation extended to President Droupadi Murmu

January 12, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on January 12 recieved the invitation for the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for 22nd January.

The invitation to the President was given by Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Ram temple construction committee and working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar. The two were also accompanied by senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ram Lal.

The president expressed immense joy on recieving the invitation and said that she will soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya, said a communique from the VHP.

The right wing organisation, which was at the forefront of the Ram temple movement, maintained that arrangements will be made for all guests invited for the temple inauguration.

As per VHP, over 7000 people from 150 categories are invited for the event which includes seers, politicians, businessmen, sportsmen, actors, families of Kar Sewaks etc.

