Rajya Sabha passes Family Courts Bill amid din over ED actions

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during Parliament’s Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 04, 2022 16:58 IST

Bill will help setting up at least one family court in each district so that there could be speedy disposal of the cases: Law Minister

The Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill here on Thursday amid disruptions over the Enforcement Directorate’s “actions against Opposition MPs” when the House is in session. The Bill validates family courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland with retrospective effect.

The amendment moved by CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan to send the Bill to a select committee was defeated in a voice vote. The debate took place amid disruptions as Opposition members stormed to the Well of the House demanding that the Centre control ED and CBI. They shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said autocracy will not be entertained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said there are at present 715 family courts in the country with over 11 lakh pending cases and said the Bill will help setting up at least one family court in each district so that there could be speedy disposal of the cases. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill last week.

The Bill clears family courts established in Himachal Pradesh with effect from February 15, 2019 and in Nagaland with effect from September 12, 2008. The Bill also validates all actions under the Act taken by the governments of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland and the family courts of these States.

The House witnessed adjournment for an hour till 12 p.m. as Congress members said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED when the House was in session. In the afternoon, the Opposition members raised point of order against the summoning and arresting of MPs when the House is in session.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the Centre does not interfere in the functioning of investigating agencies. “If anyone has done any wrong, the law will take its course. Whatever the LoP said is totally baseless. The matter has gone to the Supreme Court. The Congress leaders are on bail and the Congress leaders and the LoP should follow the law instead of running away,” Mr. Goyal said.