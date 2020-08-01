Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at 64 in Singapore

New Delhi

01 August 2020 17:33 IST

The former Samajwadi Party leader had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has died in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.

Amar Singh, 64, had undergone kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time.

“Saddened to know about the death of senior leader and parliamentarian Amar Singh,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier in the day, the former Samajwadi leader had posted messages on Twitter, paying tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary and also wishing people on Eid.