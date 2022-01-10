Rajnath tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

10 January 2022 17:09 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said on Twitter.

Amid the massive surge in cases of the Omicron variant across the country and the restrictions by the government to contain its spread, Ministries and government departments too have reduced strength in offices and cut down on in person meetings and interactions.

