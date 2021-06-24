Rajnath Singh begins visit to Karwar naval base, Kochi

New Delhi

24 June 2021 12:13 IST

The Indian Navy is expanding the strategically crucial naval base in Karnataka’s Karwar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday began a two-day visit to India's premier naval base in Karwar, and Kochi.

In Kochi, Mr. Singh will review progress in the construction of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-I) Vikrant.

The aircraft carrier is likely to be commissioned later this year or early next year, sources said.

“Leaving New Delhi on a two-day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit,” Mr. Singh tweeted.