'Rajmata' Sushila Kumari of erstwhile Bikaner royal family passes away in Rajasthan

March 11, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Jaipur

After the death of Karni Singh in 1988, Sushila Kumari was looking after the affairs of the erstwhile royal family

Former Rajmata and wife of Dr. Karni Singh, former Maharaja of Bikaner, Sushila Kumari passed away. | Photo Credit: ANI

A member of the erstwhile Bikaner royal family, "Rajmata" Sushila Kumari, died owing to a prolonged illness on the night of March 10. She was 94.

Her last rites will be performed with full royal honours on March 12 and the body has been kept at the Junagarh fort in Bikaner for people to have a last glimpse of her, family sources said.

The deceased's granddaughter and incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bikaner East, Siddhi Kumari, paid a visit to her ailing grandmother on March 10 night at the hospital where she was admitted.

After the death of Karni Singh in 1988, Sushila Kumari was looking after the affairs of the erstwhile royal family.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia expressed grief over her death.

"Received the sad news of the demise of most revered Rajmata Sushila Kumari ji, former Rajmata of the Bikaner royal family who was associated with social service throughout her life. May god give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

