Rajasthan Congress leaders yet to respond to show cause notices

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 07, 2022 02:04 IST

 The 10-day deadline for three Rajasthan Congress leaders — Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore — ended on Thursday but they are yet to respond to the show cause notices for indiscipline.

The disciplinary committee of the Congress had asked them to explain why they defied the high command and organised a parallel meeting of MLAs instead of taking part in the Congress Legislature Party on September 25.

Disciplinary panel sources say the leaders may be given a couple of extra days because of the festival season.

