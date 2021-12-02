Railways lost ₹36.87 cr. in 2021 due to farmer protests

NEW DELHI

02 December 2021 04:49 IST

The Railways on Wednesday informed the Parliament that it has incurred a loss of ₹36.87 crore during the first 10 months of the current calendar year due to trains being obstructed during agitations by farmers and other organisations.

As per the data shared by the Ministry, 1,879 trains were blocked or obstructed by agitators across the country between January-October 2021. Majority of these losses were due to the disruption of freight trains. Most trains were obstructed in the Northern Railways.

