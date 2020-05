Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi for ‘U-turn’ on MGNREGA

New Delhi

18 May 2020 17:05 IST

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his “U-turn” on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for understanding its vision and allocating an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for it.

Also read | Govt’s fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era. We express our gratitude to him for understanding the vision of MNREGA and promoting it,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gandhi also used the hashtag — “ModiUturnOnMNREGA” — while putting out a video clip of the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament after he assumed power in 2014.

“MGNREGA is a living monument of your failures,” Mr. Modi had said about the scheme in his speech in Parliament, while noting that even after 60 years of the independence, the Congress had to send people to dig up ditches.