Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha

October 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated October 19, 2023 04:29 am IST - New Delhi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on October 18.

Mr. Das, currently a national vice-president of the BJP, was the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He has been appointed to the gubernatorial post in place of Ganeshi Lal, who has completed his tenure.

Mr. Das was part of the Janata Party in 1977 and joined the BJP as a founding member in 1980, according to his biodata.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2004, Mr. Das was appointed as Jharkhand state president of the BJP. Mr. Das, a grassroots leader of the BJP, is a former employee of Tata Steel.

Mr. Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana. He is a BJP national executive member and he succeeds Satyadeo Narain Arya as the Tripura Governor.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT