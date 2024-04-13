AAP Minister Bhullar in soup over alleged casteist remark

April 13, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister in Punjab Laljit Singh Bhullar landed himself in a controversy after his alleged casteist remark against a community, inviting sharp criticism and a demand for stern action against him by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress party on Saturday.

While addressing a gathering at a party meeting in Patti on April 12, Mr. Bhullar, AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency for the Lok Sabha election, reportedly spoke against former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill and allegedly made casteist remarks against a community, inviting sharp criticism from his political opponents.

Mr. Bhullar later apologised and stated that his remarks were solely against Mr. Gill and he never intended to hurt sentiments of any community.

Demanding the Election Commission of India to immediately take firm action against Mr. Bhullar, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “...a video is circulating in the social media in which the Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar while addressing a meeting in Patti is seen spitting venom against his political opponents and passing casteist remarks. This action of the Minister is criminal, highly condemnable and has exposed the real face of AAP leaders. It has gravely hurt the feelings of the people of the State.”

“I urge the Election Commission of India to immediately take a serious note of the incident. An FIR may be registered against the erring Minister and he should be arrested immediately for this serious violation of model code of conduct. Further action may be taken as per law,” said Mr. Cheema.

The Congress party also lashed out at the AAP, accusing Mr. Bhullar of promoting racism. Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “….Mr. Bhullar is promoting racism by claiming himself to be a superior human while humiliating Backward Classes like Ramgarhia Sikhs!” He said all secular right thinking people will consider his remarks atrocious, derogatory and highly deplorable, and hence Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should immediately sack Mr. Bhullar.

