Coronavirus | Punjab records 39 COVID-19 deaths

CHANDIGARH

13 August 2020 05:33 IST

Punjab recorded 1,020 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and reported 39 more deaths taking the tally to 675, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 26,909. The major chunk, 229 and 130, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 9,022 and 17,212 patients have so far been cured.

