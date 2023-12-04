ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police arrest two operatives of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice

December 04, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Chandigarh

Arrests for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at many places in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the chief of SFJ

PTI

(image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at many places in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to a top police officer on December 4 (Monday).

Pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is the chief of the SFJ.

“In a major breakthrough, CI (counter intelligence) Bathinda has arrested two #SFJ operatives for writing Boycott Air India/Khalistan slogans at various public places including #Punjab, #Himachal, #Rajasthan, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu & Jagjeet Singh of Sikhs for Justice in #NewYork,” Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“FIR registered and further investigation is under process,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US