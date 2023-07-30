ADVERTISEMENT

PUCL seeks Supreme Court monitored SIT probe into Manipur violence

July 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

Civil rights body also calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities between different groups in Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Kuki Community in Manipur stage a sit-in protest against ongoing violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Sunday sought a Supreme Court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT), drawn with police officers of proven integrity from outside Manipur, to investigate all the significant criminal cases registered in the wake of the ethnic violence there.

The SIT should necessarily investigate the May 3 incident in Churachandpur; the sexual violence incidents reported across Manipur; and the Khamen Lok massacre, PUCL president Kavita Srivastava and general secretary V. Suresh said in a joint statement.

Also Read: Total breakdown of law and order in Manipur: INDIA team

The PUCL also called upon the State and Central governments to fulfil their constitutional responsibility in ensuring that the perpetrators involved in murder, torture, beheading, sexual violence, and violence against women and children, were arrested. It condemned the use of sexual violence as an instrument of control, terror or ethnic cleansing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PUCL also called for the immediate cessation of hostilities between different groups in Manipur.

The State and Central governments must be held accountable for their absolute failure in preventing the breakdown of constitutional machinery, it added.

ALSO READ
No arrest made by CBI in six Manipur violence cases so far, say officials

Considering the difficult nature of the terrain, and the large number of victims who still live in their thousands in camps for internally displaced persons (IDP), the PUCL requested the Supreme Court to appoint a team of Advocate Commissioners based on suggestions by civil society, and to visit all the camps and record the statements of victims.

The State must prepare a comprehensive policy for relief and rehabilitation urgently. “In providing compensations, the policy should look at the loss of homes, loss of livelihood, loss of possessions, trauma caused, loss of lives/limbs and a separate category of survivors of sexual violence,” the PUCL said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US