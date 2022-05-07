Providing facilities to those guarding borders top priority: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a programme in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 07, 2022 12:56 IST

Mr. Singh said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government’s defence strategy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 7 said providing maximum facilities to those guarding India's borders is the top priority of the government.

In an address at an event organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said ensuring the development of the border areas is a major part of the government's comprehensive defence strategy.

"Our top priority is to provide maximum facilities to those who are working day and night for our security, who are the guards of the border of this country," Mr. Singh said.

The defence minister also lauded the BRO for improving infrastructure in the border regions of the country.

Citing the example of the development of the northeastern region, Mr. Singh said it has now become a "new gateway" for the overall development of the country.

"Roads have been of great importance in the journey of human civilization. Be it education or health, trade or food supply, the strategic needs of armies, industry or other tasks of socio-economic progress, the role of roads and bridges is key to achieving them," he said.