Principal Scientific Advisor K. VijayRaghavan gets extension

26 March 2021 05:06 IST

The government has extended the term of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) K. VijayRaghavan by a year. An official order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday. Dr. Vijayaraghavan, 67, was appointed PSA in 2018 after retiring as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology. His contract ends on the April 2, but has now been extended until April, 2022.

Since the pandemic began, the Office of the PSA has been among the key coordinating agencies with industry, research bodies, health and science ministries to accelerate the development of diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.

The PSA office has also been instrumental in formulating the National Science Innovation and Technology Policy as well as the forthcoming National Research Foundation.