India is leading the world in digital revolution, asserts PM Modi

July 04, 2022 20:02 IST

The central government's flagship programme Digital India has given relief to the poor from corruption, says Mr. Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India is leading the world in digital revolution as the government’s espousal to digital technology in welfare and governance delivery is changing the lives of the people of the country.

The PM launched multiple digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 including a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Chips to Startup (C2S) programme at an event at Gandhinagar in his native state Gujarat.

"Around 10 years ago, we had to stand in queues for everything like getting a birth certificate to pay bills or getting a ration from the shop or getting an admission in a school or a college or getting exam results or even in the banks. Now, we have eliminated all lines while going online,” the Prime Minister said in his speech after opening the Digital Week 2022.

"The government's Digital India programme has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields," he said, adding that the digital technology in the welfare services and schemes have brought in transparency in the system.

Since 2014, more than ₹23 lakh crore have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers or DBT. With digitisation of welfare delivery; around ₹2.23 lakh crore could be saved from going in wrong hands or to middlemen.

He emphasised the need to adopt technology or else remain backward as happened during the third industrial revolution when the country remained far behind than other nations.

During his speech, Mr. Modi mentioned about digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowinnand Digilocker that have contributed in “ease of living” as citizens get services online without going to the government offices and approaching middlemen.

The Digital India Week 2022 inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Monday will have physical events July 4-6 in Gandhinagar. The programme celebrates the anniversary of Digital India and demonstrate how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker etc. have enabled ease of living for citizens in the country.

“All programmes launched in Gandhinagar are going to strengthen Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. They'll give a fillip to India's startup ecosystem. India can proudly claim that its not just part of the Industry 4.0 Revolution but is actually leading it," Mr Modi said after inaugurating a numerous digital portals for various services.

According to him, the government has launched an ambitious project of digital mapping of rural properties using drones and other such devices.