President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Army hospital after chest discomfort

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 13:47 IST

He is under observation and his condition is stable, says hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday visited Army Hospital Research and Referral following chest discomfort, according to a statement issued by the hospital authorities.

“He is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” it added.

