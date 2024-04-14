President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

April 14, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 paid floral tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises.

President Murmu, in a post on X, said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and one of the most eminent nation builders, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens.”

Vice President Dhankhar, while paying his tribute to BR Ambedkar said that the latter pioneered social change to build an egalitarian India, through a constitutional framework promoting the rule of law, civil liberties, gender equality, and empowerment of marginalized sections.

“Humble tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb, a great son of Bharat, was not only the architect of the Indian Constitution but also a champion of social justice. He pioneered social change to build an egalitarian India, through a constitutional framework promoting rule of law, civil liberties, gender equality, and empowerment of marginalized sections. Let us embrace the ideals laid by Dr. Ambedkar and work towards realizing his vision of a just and equitable society. #BRAmbedkar,” the Vice President said.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September 1932, the agreement known as the Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December 1956, at his home in Delhi.

