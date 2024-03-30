ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, two others posthumously

March 30, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - New Delhi

The awards to P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Karpoori Thakur and M.S. Swaminathan were received by their kin

PTI

P.V. Prabhakar Rao, son of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao received the award conferred on his father from the President. Photo: X/@airnewsalerts

President Droupadi Murmu on March 30 conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards to Rao, Singh, Thakur and Swaminathan were received by their kin.

P.V. Prabhakar Rao, son of former Prime Minister Rao, received the award conferred on his father from the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayant Chaudhary, Singh's grandson and the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), accepted the honour from Ms. Murmu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao and Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur received the award from the President.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

The government had announced five Bharat Ratna awards this year, including one to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

award and prize

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US