President hosts high tea for Union Council of Ministers

New Delhi:

08 August 2021 04:53 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday interacted with the Union Council of Ministers and hosted high tea for them at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Saturday evening, according to an official communique.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion, it said.

