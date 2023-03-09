ADVERTISEMENT

President gives assent to Punjab, Telangana bills

March 09, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The legislations were passed by the Punjab and Telengana Assemblies.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A Punjab bill which aims at giving property rights to more than 11,200 tenants occupying over 4,000 acres of land after paying due compensation has received presidential assent, officials said Thursday, March 9,2023.

President Droupadi Murmu also gave her assent to a Telangana bill which allows imposition of fine on people standing surety for securing bail in cases of grave offences if he or she fails to produce the accused on the date fixed by the court.

The Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar, or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Bill, 2020 was passed by the Punjab assembly when the Congress government was in power in 2020, an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislation was later approved by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The move allows property rights to more than 11,200 tenants occupying over 4,000 acres land after paying due compensation.

It is expected that the legislation will empower tillers of such land, who belong mostly to the economically and socially weaker sections of the society, another official said.

These tenants have been in occupation of small parcels of land for many years and inherit their rights by succession from generation to generation.

However, since they were not registered owners, they neither have access to financial institutions for loans nor get relief for any natural disaster.

Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced by the K. Chandrashekhar Rao government.

The amendment was introduced after a state-level judicial officers conference in 2016 suggested it.

The legislation allows imposition of fine on people standing surety for securing bail in cases of grave offences if he or she fails to produce the accused on the date fixed by the court, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US