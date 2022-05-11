Pokhran tests anniversary | PM Modi pays tributes to scientists

Picture shows, Shakti -1, one of the sites of the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran on May 11, 1998. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

May 11, 2022 10:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, paid tributes to India's scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day.

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran.

In this May 20, 1998 file photo, from left, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister George Fernandes, founder of the Indian nuclear program A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Atomic Energy Chief R. Chidambaram display the victory symbol during a visit to the Shakti 1 test site, where India tested nuclear devices a week earlier, in Pokhran, Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship."

The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Mr. Modi also posted a short video clip related to the tests.