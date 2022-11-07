PM yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge

PM is yet to acknowledge this "epic failure" that led to the "fall of the economy", Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI New Delhi
November 07, 2022 11:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over his government's 2016 demonetisation move, saying the PM is yet to acknowledge this "epic failure" that led to the "fall of the economy".

Mr. Kharge's remarks, a day before demonetisation's sixth anniversary, came over a media report which said that the currency with the public has jumped to a new high of ₹30.88 lakh crore as of October 21.

"Demonetisation was promised to free the country of black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. 6 years after the 'masterstroke' the cash available in public is 72% higher than that in 2016," Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy," the Congress president said.

According to the fortnightly data on money supply released by the RBI on Friday, the currency with the public increased to ₹30.88 lakh crore as on October 21. The central bank data for Reserve Money had put the currency in circulation at ₹17.7 lakh crore on November 4, 2016.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Currency with the public refers to notes and coins used by people to transact, settle trades, and for buying goods and services. The figure is arrived at after deducting cash with banks from the currency in circulation. 

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi had announced the decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money in the economy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Demonetisation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app