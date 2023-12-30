PM visits 10th crore beneficiary of Ujjwala scheme in Ayodhya

December 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit on Saturday to the Ayodhya home of Meera Manjhi, the tenth-crore beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana, and had tea at her residence during his one-day tour of the temple city.

As Mr. Modi arrived for his cup of tea and 10-minute chat with Ms. Manjhi’s family, the entire area resonated with enthusiastic chants of “Modi-Modi.”

The PM later posted about the visit on social media, noting his satisfaction that the scheme had eased the family’s life. “I had a ‘Chai pe Charcha’ at the house of Meera Ji, the 10th crore beneficiary of Ujjwala Yojana, and her family members in Ayodhya. I felt very satisfied to know how government schemes have made the life of the entire family easier,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you know why I came here today?” the video shows him asking as he arrived at Ms. Manjhi’s home. “We have given gas cylinders to 10 crore families. I wanted to visit the family that takes the number to 10 crore. And it was in Ayodhya only,” he added.

Launched in May 2016 to provide subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to poor households, the Ujjwala scheme aims to empower women, protecting their health and reducing the number of deaths in India due to unclean cooking fuel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT