PM to chair Council of Ministers meeting on Friday

29 April 2021 20:20 IST

COVID-19 situation to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of his full Council of Ministers on Friday amid soaring cases of COVID-19 and the dearth of medical resources as well as rising number of deaths due to the disease.

Access to medical attention remained scarce and resources stretched to the limit in several areas of the country in the midst of a massive second wave. Sources said the meeting would be held by video conferencing and the sole agenda would be the major crisis with regard to the pandemic.

This will be the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

They said during the meeting the ongoing vaccination drive, which has now been opened for those in the 18-45 age group, could be discussed along with a presentation.

In the meeting, Ministers could be asked reach out to people to look into their issues, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi has held several rounds of meetings with Chief Ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

