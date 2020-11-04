Bihar Assembly election | PM Modi says people of Bihar prefer politics of good governance

NEW DELHI:

04 November 2020 20:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people of Bihar preferred the politics of good governance and that women and the youth supported the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State.

In a series of tweet in Hindi, Mr. Modi said his recent rallies in Bihar had the commonality of women and young people participating in large numbers. He said the NDA was able to win with the support of women and the youth, who saw hope in the alliance.

He said only the NDA government could provide people with security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the State. He said the goal for “Atmanirbhar Bihar” was to provide rule of law, welfare for the poor, opportunities for youth, and security for women.

Mr. Modi’s remarks come ahead of the final phase of polling in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday.