PM Modi’s address to nation an ‘empty talk’, says Congress

New Delhi

20 April 2021 23:35 IST

“He put the onus of doing whatever little possible on State Governments and that also by practically advising them to not implement Lock Downs”

The Congress on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation as “empty talk” and said he had relinquished his responsibility.

“The Prime Minister addressed the nation in the middle of a full blown catastrophe. He was expected to tell the nation as to what the government has done in terms of increasing beds in hospitals, increasing Oxygen output and streamlining supplies, making drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab available, increasing the number of Ventilators and enhancing vaccination. However, he chose to relinquish all his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, Youth and Baal Mitras,” Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said in a statement.

“He put the onus of doing whatever little possible on State Governments and that also by practically advising them to not implement Lock Downs,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Separately, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari tweeted “Sub text of @PMOIndia’s speech. Guys you are on your kind of on your own. If you are able to finally make it to the other side we will definitely meet again in some Utsav or Mahatsov. Until then all the best. May God be with you.”