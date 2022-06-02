National

PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi greet each other. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi: June 02, 2022 17:09 IST
Updated: June 02, 2022 17:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from COVID-19.

The Congress said earlier in the day that Ms. Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Ms. Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

