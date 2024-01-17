ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary

January 17, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - New Delhi

‘...MGR worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth and developmentm,’ said PM Modi

PTI

MGR led his party, AIADMK  to power in 1977 and remained chief minister until his death in 1987. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and said he left a lasting impact on the state's growth and development.

Mr. Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen."

MGR - from screen icon to mass leader

The Prime Minister added, "As a leader and chief minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's growth and development. His work continues to inspire us."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A hugely successful actor, Ramachandran was a member of the DMK but founded the AIADMK following differences with M. Karunanidhi.

The ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ as he is called by his followers, led his party to power in 1977 and remained chief minister until his death in 1987.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US